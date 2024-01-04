Will Mike Hoffman score a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

In six of 37 games this season, Hoffman has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:56 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:35 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:44 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

