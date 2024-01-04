Milwaukee County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Turner High School at Brown Deer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Brown Deer, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dominican High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Whitefish Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St John's Northwestern Academies at Dominican High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Whitefish Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eastbrook Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.