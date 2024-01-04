Thursday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) and the Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 80-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oakland squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 80, Milwaukee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-9.7)

Oakland (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

Oakland is 10-5-0 against the spread, while Milwaukee's ATS record this season is 5-7-0. The Golden Grizzlies have a 9-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 9-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Oakland is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while Milwaukee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 76.2 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 78.1 per contest (327th in college basketball). They have a -26 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Milwaukee loses the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. It records 36.4 rebounds per game, 192nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.5.

Milwaukee makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (232nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 its opponents make, shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee has won the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.9 (104th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (178th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.