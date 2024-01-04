The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. The game airs on ESPN2.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN2

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Milwaukee is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Panthers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 202nd.

The Panthers put up an average of 76.2 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 74.1 the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Milwaukee is 6-2 when it scores more than 74.1 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

At home Milwaukee is scoring 83 points per game, 11.4 more than it is averaging away (71.6).

In 2023-24 the Panthers are conceding 4.7 fewer points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (81.8).

Beyond the arc, Milwaukee knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (10.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (35.1%) too.

