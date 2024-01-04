The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. The game airs on ESPN2.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN2

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Milwaukee is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 202nd.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 76.2 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 74.1 the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • Milwaukee is 6-2 when it scores more than 74.1 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Milwaukee is scoring 83 points per game, 11.4 more than it is averaging away (71.6).
  • In 2023-24 the Panthers are conceding 4.7 fewer points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (81.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Milwaukee knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (10.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Chattanooga W 85-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/29/2023 Robert Morris W 78-75 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/31/2023 Wright State W 91-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/4/2024 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
1/6/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
1/12/2024 Cleveland State - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

