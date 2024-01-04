How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. The game airs on ESPN2.
Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN2
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Milwaukee is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 202nd.
- The Panthers put up an average of 76.2 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 74.1 the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 6-2 when it scores more than 74.1 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- At home Milwaukee is scoring 83 points per game, 11.4 more than it is averaging away (71.6).
- In 2023-24 the Panthers are conceding 4.7 fewer points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (81.8).
- Beyond the arc, Milwaukee knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (10.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (35.1%) too.
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 85-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-75
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/31/2023
|Wright State
|W 91-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/6/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/12/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
