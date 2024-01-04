The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oakland vs. Milwaukee matchup in this article.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Milwaukee has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Oakland has covered 10 times in 15 games with a spread this season.

The Golden Grizzlies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 15 times this season.

