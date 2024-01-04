Milwaukee vs. Oakland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 4
The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena as 7.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.
Milwaukee vs. Oakland Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan
- Venue: Athletics Center O'rena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Oakland
|-7.5
|152.5
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 152.5 points.
- Milwaukee's outings this season have a 154.3-point average over/under, 1.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Milwaukee's ATS record is 5-7-0 this year.
- Oakland (10-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 25% more often than Milwaukee (5-7-0) this year.
Milwaukee vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 152.5
|% of Games Over 152.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oakland
|5
|33.3%
|72.3
|148.5
|74.1
|152.2
|145.5
|Milwaukee
|6
|50%
|76.2
|148.5
|78.1
|152.2
|150.4
Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends
- The Panthers' 76.2 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 74.1 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
- Milwaukee is 3-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 74.1 points.
Milwaukee vs. Oakland Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oakland
|10-5-0
|1-0
|9-6-0
|Milwaukee
|5-7-0
|2-1
|9-3-0
Milwaukee vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oakland
|Milwaukee
|8-6
|Home Record
|15-3
|5-10
|Away Record
|6-7
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.8
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.3
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-4-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
