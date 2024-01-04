Thursday's game features the Monmouth Hawks (7-6, 0-0 CAA) and the Towson Tigers (7-6, 0-0 CAA) facing off at OceanFirst Bank Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-69 win for Monmouth according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Monmouth vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Monmouth vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 70, Towson 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Monmouth vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: Monmouth (-0.3)

Monmouth (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Monmouth's record against the spread this season is 10-3-0, while Towson's is 6-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hawks are 6-6-1 and the Tigers are 4-9-0. Monmouth is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Towson has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks' -29 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.4 points per game (269th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per outing (244th in college basketball).

Monmouth loses the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 34.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 291st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.2 per outing.

Monmouth makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (116th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8. It shoots 39.1% from deep while its opponents hit 34.3% from long range.

The Hawks score 91.8 points per 100 possessions (256th in college basketball), while allowing 94.6 points per 100 possessions (290th in college basketball).

Monmouth has won the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 11.5 (160th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

Towson Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 67.8 points per game (320th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (57th in college basketball). They have a +30 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Towson wins the rebound battle by 11.7 boards on average. It collects 41.2 rebounds per game, 30th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.5.

Towson connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 31.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.7%.

Towson has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.2 (223rd in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (285th in college basketball).

