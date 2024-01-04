The Monmouth Hawks (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning run when taking on the Towson Tigers (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Monmouth vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Monmouth Stats Insights

  • The Hawks make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Monmouth is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 293rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 27th.
  • The Hawks score 5.9 more points per game (71.4) than the Tigers allow (65.5).
  • When Monmouth puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Towson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
  • This season, Towson has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 172nd.
  • The Tigers score 5.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (73.6).
  • When Towson allows fewer than 71.4 points, it is 6-4.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison

  • Monmouth is posting 74.6 points per game this season at home, which is 8.1 more points than it is averaging in away games (66.5).
  • At home, the Hawks are ceding 0.5 more points per game (74.8) than in road games (74.3).
  • At home, Monmouth is making 0.3 more threes per game (8.6) than on the road (8.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (43%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).

Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Towson scored 77.1 points per game last season, 9.2 more than it averaged on the road (67.9).
  • The Tigers conceded 65.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Towson drained fewer trifectas away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (41.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Rider W 77-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/21/2023 Manhattan W 77-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/31/2023 @ Oklahoma L 72-56 Lloyd Noble Center
1/4/2024 Towson - OceanFirst Bank Center
1/8/2024 Northeastern - OceanFirst Bank Center
1/11/2024 @ UNC Wilmington - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

Towson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Bryant L 101-93 UBS Arena
12/22/2023 Nicholls State W 65-55 SECU Arena
12/30/2023 Arcadia W 97-46 SECU Arena
1/4/2024 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
1/6/2024 UNC Wilmington - SECU Arena
1/11/2024 Stony Brook - SECU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.