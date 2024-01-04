How to Watch Monmouth vs. Towson on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Monmouth Hawks (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning run when taking on the Towson Tigers (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Monmouth vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: SportsNet NY
Monmouth Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Monmouth is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 293rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 27th.
- The Hawks score 5.9 more points per game (71.4) than the Tigers allow (65.5).
- When Monmouth puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 6-1.
Towson Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
- This season, Towson has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 172nd.
- The Tigers score 5.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (73.6).
- When Towson allows fewer than 71.4 points, it is 6-4.
Monmouth Home & Away Comparison
- Monmouth is posting 74.6 points per game this season at home, which is 8.1 more points than it is averaging in away games (66.5).
- At home, the Hawks are ceding 0.5 more points per game (74.8) than in road games (74.3).
- At home, Monmouth is making 0.3 more threes per game (8.6) than on the road (8.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (43%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).
Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Towson scored 77.1 points per game last season, 9.2 more than it averaged on the road (67.9).
- The Tigers conceded 65.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Towson drained fewer trifectas away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (41.1%) as well.
Monmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Rider
|W 77-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Manhattan
|W 77-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 72-56
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/4/2024
|Towson
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|1/8/2024
|Northeastern
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|1/11/2024
|@ UNC Wilmington
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
Towson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Bryant
|L 101-93
|UBS Arena
|12/22/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 65-55
|SECU Arena
|12/30/2023
|Arcadia
|W 97-46
|SECU Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|1/6/2024
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|SECU Arena
|1/11/2024
|Stony Brook
|-
|SECU Arena
