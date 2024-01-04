The Monmouth Hawks (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning run when taking on the Towson Tigers (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Monmouth vs. Towson Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: SportsNet NY

Monmouth Stats Insights

The Hawks make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Monmouth is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 293rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 27th.

The Hawks score 5.9 more points per game (71.4) than the Tigers allow (65.5).

When Monmouth puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 6-1.

Towson Stats Insights

The Tigers' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

This season, Towson has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 172nd.

The Tigers score 5.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (73.6).

When Towson allows fewer than 71.4 points, it is 6-4.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison

Monmouth is posting 74.6 points per game this season at home, which is 8.1 more points than it is averaging in away games (66.5).

At home, the Hawks are ceding 0.5 more points per game (74.8) than in road games (74.3).

At home, Monmouth is making 0.3 more threes per game (8.6) than on the road (8.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (43%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).

Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Towson scored 77.1 points per game last season, 9.2 more than it averaged on the road (67.9).

The Tigers conceded 65.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Towson drained fewer trifectas away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (41.1%) as well.

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Rider W 77-71 OceanFirst Bank Center 12/21/2023 Manhattan W 77-71 OceanFirst Bank Center 12/31/2023 @ Oklahoma L 72-56 Lloyd Noble Center 1/4/2024 Towson - OceanFirst Bank Center 1/8/2024 Northeastern - OceanFirst Bank Center 1/11/2024 @ UNC Wilmington - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

Towson Upcoming Schedule