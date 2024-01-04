Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) facing the Towson Tigers (5-6, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Monmouth vs. Towson Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Monmouth Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

Charles Thompson: 9.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Christian May: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Tejada: 11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Dylan Williamson: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Mekhi Lowery: 5.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Monmouth vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank 355th 61.7 Points Scored 71.8 178th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 280th 32.9 Rebounds 37.2 53rd 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 362nd 4.1 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 268th 12.0 Assists 14.0 105th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

