Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) facing the Towson Tigers (5-6, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Monmouth vs. Towson Game Information

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

  • Charles Thompson: 9.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Christian May: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Tejada: 11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dylan Williamson: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mekhi Lowery: 5.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Monmouth vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank
355th 61.7 Points Scored 71.8 178th
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
280th 32.9 Rebounds 37.2 53rd
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th
362nd 4.1 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
268th 12.0 Assists 14.0 105th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

