Monmouth vs. Towson January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) facing the Towson Tigers (5-6, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Monmouth vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Towson Players to Watch
- Charles Thompson: 9.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Christian May: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Tejada: 11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dylan Williamson: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mekhi Lowery: 5.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
Monmouth vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Monmouth Rank
|Monmouth AVG
|Towson AVG
|Towson Rank
|355th
|61.7
|Points Scored
|71.8
|178th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|280th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|37.2
|53rd
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|362nd
|4.1
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|14.0
|105th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
