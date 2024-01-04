When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Morgan Frost find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

In four of 27 games this season, Frost has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in two games (one shot).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 143 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:45 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 18:56 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 3-2 OT

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

