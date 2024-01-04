Will Nazem Kadri Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 4?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nazem Kadri find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kadri stats and insights
- Kadri has scored in 10 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Predators this season in two games (nine shots).
- On the power play, Kadri has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- Kadri's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 116 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Kadri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:43
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|17:54
|Away
|L 6-5
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
