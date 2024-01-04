Will Nick Seeler Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 4?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Seeler find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Seeler stats and insights
- Seeler is yet to score through 37 games this season.
- In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Seeler has no points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 143 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Seeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:24
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
