Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others in the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors matchup at Chase Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -147) 0.5 (Over: -147)

The 25.5 points prop bet set for Jokic on Thursday is 0.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (25.7).

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday (8.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -135)

The 16.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Thursday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average (16.3).

He has averaged 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

He has knocked down 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Aaron Gordon's 13.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has collected 6.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Thursday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -161) 4.5 (Over: +100)

Curry is averaging 27.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 more than Thursday's prop total.

He has pulled down 4.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Curry's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Curry averages 4.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 15.5-point total set for Klay Thompson on Thursday is 1.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (2.5).

Thompson has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

