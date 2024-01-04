Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Warriors on January 4, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others in the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors matchup at Chase Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -115)
|12.5 (Over: -130)
|8.5 (Over: -147)
|0.5 (Over: -147)
- The 25.5 points prop bet set for Jokic on Thursday is 0.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (25.7).
- He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday (8.5).
- Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -139)
|2.5 (Over: -135)
- The 16.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Thursday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average (16.3).
- He has averaged 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
- He has knocked down 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|13.5 (Over: -128)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|2.5 (Over: -164)
- Aaron Gordon's 13.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- He has collected 6.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Thursday's over/under.
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: -161)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
- Curry is averaging 27.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 more than Thursday's prop total.
- He has pulled down 4.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Curry's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Curry averages 4.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.
Klay Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -120)
|2.5 (Over: -154)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
- The 15.5-point total set for Klay Thompson on Thursday is 1.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (2.5).
- Thompson has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).
