Oneida County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Oneida County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oneida County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Three Lakes High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Florence, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
