When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Owen Power find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

Power has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in two games (three shots).

Power has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 125 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 21:26 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:23 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 23:29 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:01 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:30 Home W 5-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

