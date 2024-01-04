Thursday's game between the San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) and the Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) at Alex G. Spanos Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-58, heavily favoring San Francisco to secure the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on January 4.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Pacific vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Pacific vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 79, Pacific 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacific vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-21.0)

San Francisco (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 136.4

Pacific has a 2-11-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to San Francisco, who is 10-3-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Dons' games have gone over. In the last 10 games, Pacific is 1-9 against the spread and 3-7 overall while San Francisco has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 8.9 points per game (scoring 64.9 points per game to rank 345th in college basketball while giving up 73.8 per outing to rank 250th in college basketball) and have a -134 scoring differential overall.

Pacific falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.6 boards. It is collecting 28.7 rebounds per game (362nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3 per outing.

Pacific knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (243rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Tigers average 84.6 points per 100 possessions (339th in college basketball), while allowing 96.3 points per 100 possessions (316th in college basketball).

Pacific has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (300th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (145th in college basketball).

San Francisco Performance Insights

The Dons are outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game, with a +269 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.2 points per game (129th in college basketball) and give up 59.3 per outing (seventh in college basketball).

San Francisco grabs 34.7 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball) while conceding 27.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.0 boards per game.

San Francisco knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents.

San Francisco has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 12.5 (250th in college basketball) while forcing 15.3 (21st in college basketball).

