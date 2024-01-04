Pacific vs. San Francisco January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WCC schedule includes the Pacific Tigers (5-9, 0-0 WCC) versus the San Francisco Dons (9-4, 0-0 WCC), at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.
Pacific vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: WCC Network
Pacific Players to Watch
- Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Burke Smith: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 13.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Malik Thomas: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Pacific vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison
|Pacific Rank
|Pacific AVG
|San Francisco AVG
|San Francisco Rank
|346th
|63.8
|Points Scored
|76.1
|156th
|262nd
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|60.8
|11th
|362nd
|28.4
|Rebounds
|35.7
|225th
|359th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|127th
|227th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|8.1
|128th
|143rd
|14.1
|Assists
|15.8
|69th
|298th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|12.9
|275th
