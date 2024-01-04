Thursday's WCC schedule includes the Pacific Tigers (5-9, 0-0 WCC) versus the San Francisco Dons (9-4, 0-0 WCC), at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

Pacific vs. San Francisco Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: WCC Network

Pacific Players to Watch

Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Burke Smith: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 13.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Marcus Williams: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Malik Thomas: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Pacific vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank 346th 63.8 Points Scored 76.1 156th 262nd 74.4 Points Allowed 60.8 11th 362nd 28.4 Rebounds 35.7 225th 359th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 9.8 127th 227th 7.0 3pt Made 8.1 128th 143rd 14.1 Assists 15.8 69th 298th 13.4 Turnovers 12.9 275th

