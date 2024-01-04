Thursday's WCC schedule includes the Pacific Tigers (5-9, 0-0 WCC) versus the San Francisco Dons (9-4, 0-0 WCC), at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pacific vs. San Francisco Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacific Players to Watch

  • Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Burke Smith: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Mogbo: 13.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Marcus Williams: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Malik Thomas: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacific vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank
346th 63.8 Points Scored 76.1 156th
262nd 74.4 Points Allowed 60.8 11th
362nd 28.4 Rebounds 35.7 225th
359th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 9.8 127th
227th 7.0 3pt Made 8.1 128th
143rd 14.1 Assists 15.8 69th
298th 13.4 Turnovers 12.9 275th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.