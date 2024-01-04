In the upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Peyton Krebs to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Krebs stats and insights

Krebs has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in two games (three shots).

Krebs has no points on the power play.

Krebs' shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 125 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Krebs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:44 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 9:24 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:04 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 5-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

