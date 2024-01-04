Blackhawks vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Chicago Blackhawks (11-24-2), losers of 12 straight road games, visit the New York Rangers (25-10-1) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI.
The Blackhawks have a 2-7-1 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 22 total goals (six power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 22.2%) while allowing 43 goals to their opponents.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Blackhawks vs. Rangers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Rangers 5, Blackhawks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-400)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)
Blackhawks vs Rangers Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a record of 11-24-2 this season and are 3-2-5 in overtime games.
- Chicago has earned 13 points (6-4-1) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.
- Chicago has two points (1-8-0) in nine games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals in 16 games, earning 20 points from those contests.
- This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 6-6-1 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 10-17-2 to record 22 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|11th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|2.35
|31st
|8th
|2.78
|Goals Allowed
|3.76
|31st
|15th
|30.7
|Shots
|26.5
|31st
|12th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|29th
|2nd
|30.09%
|Power Play %
|13.04%
|28th
|6th
|83.64%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.95%
|26th
Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
