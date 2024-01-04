Will Rasmus Dahlin Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 4?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Dahlin stats and insights
- Dahlin has scored in 10 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Dahlin has accumulated three goals and six assists.
- Dahlin averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Dahlin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|25:44
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|25:34
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|25:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|27:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|22:45
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|24:04
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:35
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|23:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:21
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|23:10
|Home
|W 5-2
Sabres vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
