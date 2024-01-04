The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

Dahlin has scored in 10 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Dahlin has accumulated three goals and six assists.

Dahlin averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 25:44 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:34 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 25:52 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 27:08 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 22:45 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 24:04 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:35 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:51 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:21 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 23:10 Home W 5-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

