Will Ryan Carpenter Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 4?
Will Ryan Carpenter find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Carpenter stats and insights
- Carpenter has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- Carpenter has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.5% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Carpenter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|12:10
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 7-1
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
