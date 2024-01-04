Can we expect Ryan Donato scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

Donato has scored in six of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Donato has zero points on the power play.

Donato averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.0%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 100 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:40 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:07 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:39 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:29 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

