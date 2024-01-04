Can we anticipate Ryan Johnson finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through 22 games this season.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:51 Home W 9-3 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 5-2 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 2-1

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

