Will Ryan Johnson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 4?
Can we anticipate Ryan Johnson finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|12:51
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|L 2-1
Sabres vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
