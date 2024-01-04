Can we anticipate Ryan Johnson finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 5-1
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:51 Home W 9-3
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 5-2
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-1
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 2-1

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

