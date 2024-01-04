Can we anticipate Ryan Poehling finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Poehling stats and insights

Poehling has scored in three of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal versus the Blue Jackets this season in two games (five shots).

Poehling has no points on the power play.

Poehling's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 143 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:36 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 2 2 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:25 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.