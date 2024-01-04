Thursday's game between the Saint Mary's Gaels (9-6, 0-0 WCC) and San Diego Toreros (10-5, 0-0 WCC) squaring off at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 11:00 PM ET on January 4.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 13.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 132.5 over/under.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: San Diego, California

Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Line: Saint Mary's (CA) -13.5

Point Total: 132.5

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 73, San Diego 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego

Pick ATS: San Diego (+13.5)



San Diego (+13.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while San Diego is 4-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Gaels are 5-7-0 and the Toreros are 6-6-0. The teams average 143.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup's total. Saint Mary's (CA) has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the last 10 contests. San Diego has gone 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels have a +177 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 70.3 points per game to rank 283rd in college basketball and are giving up 58.5 per outing to rank third in college basketball.

The 42.5 rebounds per game Saint Mary's (CA) averages rank 16th in the nation, and are 13.2 more than the 29.3 its opponents record per contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball) while shooting 29.2% from deep (326th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 4.7 per game while shooting 30.3%.

The Gaels' 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 212th in college basketball, and the 77.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank sixth in college basketball.

Saint Mary's (CA) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Gaels commit 11.2 per game (132nd in college basketball) and force 10.8 (287th in college basketball action).

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game, with a +16 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (228th in college basketball) and allow 71.8 per outing (190th in college basketball).

San Diego ranks 108th in the country at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.3 its opponents average.

San Diego connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (172nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make, shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

San Diego has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (302nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (104th in college basketball).

