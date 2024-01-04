Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The San Diego Toreros (10-5, 0-0 WCC) play a fellow WCC opponent, the Saint Mary's Gaels (9-6, 0-0 WCC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It tips at 11:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego matchup.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|San Diego Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-13.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-14.5)
|132.5
|-1450
|+810
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Betting Trends
- Saint Mary's (CA) has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Gaels' 14 games have gone over the point total.
- San Diego has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.
- A total of six Toreros games this year have hit the over.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 39th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), but only 41st, according to computer rankings.
- The Gaels have had the 19th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +10000.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.