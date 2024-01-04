The San Diego Toreros (10-5, 0-0 WCC) play a fellow WCC opponent, the Saint Mary's Gaels (9-6, 0-0 WCC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It tips at 11:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline San Diego Moneyline BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-13.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Mary's (CA) (-14.5) 132.5 -1450 +810 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Betting Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Gaels' 14 games have gone over the point total.

San Diego has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.

A total of six Toreros games this year have hit the over.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Saint Mary's (CA) is 39th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), but only 41st, according to computer rankings.

The Gaels have had the 19th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +10000.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.