Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (9-6, 0-0 WCC) meet the San Diego Toreros (10-5, 0-0 WCC) in a clash of WCC squads at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Saint Mary's (CA) (-13.5)
- Total: 132.5
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Diego Players to Watch
- Wayne McKinney III: 14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 13.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hayes: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Stat Comparison
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|San Diego AVG
|San Diego Rank
|282nd
|70.3
|Points Scored
|72.9
|228th
|3rd
|58.5
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|190th
|16th
|42.5
|Rebounds
|38.3
|108th
|7th
|13.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|191st
|275th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|6.8
|248th
|109th
|14.7
|Assists
|12.7
|242nd
|132nd
|11.2
|Turnovers
|13.3
|302nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.