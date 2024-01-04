The Saint Mary's Gaels (9-6, 0-0 WCC) meet the San Diego Toreros (10-5, 0-0 WCC) in a clash of WCC squads at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Game Information

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 11.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Augustas Marciulionis: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Ducas: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

Wayne McKinney III: 14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Deuce Turner: 13.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hayes: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Stat Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG San Diego AVG San Diego Rank 282nd 70.3 Points Scored 72.9 228th 3rd 58.5 Points Allowed 71.8 190th 16th 42.5 Rebounds 38.3 108th 7th 13.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 191st 275th 6.4 3pt Made 6.8 248th 109th 14.7 Assists 12.7 242nd 132nd 11.2 Turnovers 13.3 302nd

