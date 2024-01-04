The Saint Mary's Gaels (9-6, 0-0 WCC) hit the road in WCC action against the San Diego Toreros (10-5, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET. The Gaels are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the game. The matchup's point total is 131.5.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -11.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) vs San Diego Betting Records & Stats

The Gaels' ATS record is 6-6-0 this season.

So far this year, San Diego has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread.

Saint Mary's (CA) (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% more often than San Diego (4-8-0) this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 5 41.7% 70.3 143.2 58.5 130.3 131.6 San Diego 11 91.7% 72.9 143.2 71.8 130.3 147.0

Additional Saint Mary's (CA) vs San Diego Insights & Trends

The Gaels record 70.3 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 71.8 the Toreros give up.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 71.8 points.

The Toreros average 14.4 more points per game (72.9) than the Gaels give up to opponents (58.5).

When it scores more than 58.5 points, San Diego is 4-8 against the spread and 10-5 overall.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 6-6-0 2-2 5-7-0 San Diego 4-8-0 0-2 6-6-0

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) San Diego 16-2 Home Record 8-9 6-2 Away Record 3-8 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.1 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.