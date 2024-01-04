Should you bet on Samuel Bolduc to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

  • In one of 27 games this season, Bolduc scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Bolduc has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 103 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 12:22 Away L 3-1
12/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:27 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 4-3

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

