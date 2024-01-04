Thursday's contest between the Saint Mary's Gaels (9-6, 0-0 WCC) and San Diego Toreros (10-5, 0-0 WCC) going head to head at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 11:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the matchup.

San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 73, San Diego 64

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-8.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.1

San Diego has a 4-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Saint Mary's (CA), who is 6-6-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Toreros' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Gaels' games have gone over. San Diego is 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros average 72.9 points per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per outing (196th in college basketball). They have a +16 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.

San Diego records 38.3 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball) compared to the 37.3 of its opponents.

San Diego makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (246th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 33.8% from deep while its opponents hit 31.1% from long range.

The Toreros' 89.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 293rd in college basketball, and the 88.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 138th in college basketball.

San Diego and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Toreros commit 13.3 per game (300th in college basketball) and force 13.1 (104th in college basketball play).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 283rd in college basketball, and allowing 58.5 per outing, third in college basketball) and have a +177 scoring differential.

Saint Mary's (CA) wins the rebound battle by 13.2 boards on average. It records 42.5 rebounds per game, 16th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3.

Saint Mary's (CA) makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) forces 10.8 turnovers per game (285th in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (130th in college basketball).

