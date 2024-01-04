Thursday's WCC schedule includes the San Diego Toreros (9-4, 0-0 WCC) playing the Saint Mary's Gaels (8-5, 0-0 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

San Diego Players to Watch

Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hayes: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 11.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 13.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Augustas Marciulionis: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Saint Mary's (CA) Rank 232nd 72.9 Points Scored 71.2 270th 223rd 72.4 Points Allowed 58.7 5th 113th 38.2 Rebounds 43.3 15th 230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 14.2 7th 238th 6.9 3pt Made 6.5 267th 233rd 12.8 Assists 14.0 152nd 288th 13.2 Turnovers 10.9 105th

