San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA) January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WCC schedule includes the San Diego Toreros (9-4, 0-0 WCC) playing the Saint Mary's Gaels (8-5, 0-0 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
San Diego Players to Watch
- Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hayes: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 13.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|232nd
|72.9
|Points Scored
|71.2
|270th
|223rd
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|58.7
|5th
|113th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|43.3
|15th
|230th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|14.2
|7th
|238th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|6.5
|267th
|233rd
|12.8
|Assists
|14.0
|152nd
|288th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|10.9
|105th
