Thursday's game features the San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) and the Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) matching up at Alex G. Spanos Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-58 victory for heavily favored San Francisco according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on January 4.

According to our computer prediction, San Francisco projects to cover the 19.5-point spread in its matchup against Pacific. The over/under is currently listed at 136.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: WCC Network

WCC Network Where: Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Alex G. Spanos Center Line: San Francisco -19.5

San Francisco -19.5 Point Total: 136.5

San Francisco vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 79, Pacific 58

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-19.5)



San Francisco (-19.5) Pick OU: Under (136.5)



San Francisco has a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Pacific, who is 2-11-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Dons' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over. The two teams score 142.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's total. San Francisco is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Pacific has gone 1-9 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

San Francisco Performance Insights

The Dons average 77.2 points per game (129th in college basketball) while allowing 59.3 per contest (seventh in college basketball). They have a +269 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game.

San Francisco comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.0 boards. It is collecting 34.7 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.7 per contest.

San Francisco hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents (5.3). It is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc (67th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.1%.

The Dons' 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 43rd in college basketball, and the 78.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank eighth in college basketball.

San Francisco has won the turnover battle by 2.8 turnovers per game, committing 12.5 (255th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.3 (21st in college basketball).

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 8.9 points per game (posting 64.9 points per game, 346th in college basketball, while conceding 73.8 per contest, 251st in college basketball) and have a -134 scoring differential.

Pacific falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.6 boards. It records 28.7 rebounds per game (362nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3.

Pacific hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (281st in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make, shooting 33.9% from deep.

Pacific and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 13.3 per game (302nd in college basketball) and force 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

