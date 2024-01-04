The San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

San Francisco vs. Pacific Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
  • TV: WCC Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Francisco Stats Insights

  • The Dons are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • San Francisco has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Dons are the 257th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 362nd.
  • The 77.2 points per game the Dons score are only 3.4 more points than the Tigers allow (73.8).
  • San Francisco has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pacific Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Dons have averaged.
  • Pacific has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.9% from the field.
  • The Dons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 358th.
  • The Tigers put up 5.6 more points per game (64.9) than the Dons give up (59.3).
  • When Pacific gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 5-3.

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • San Francisco scored 78.5 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 74.5 points per contest.
  • The Dons allowed 69.6 points per game last year at home, which was 9.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.7).
  • At home, San Francisco drained 1.4 more treys per game (10.4) than in road games (9.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in away games (32.0%).

Pacific Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Pacific scores 69.3 points per game. Away, it averages 58.2.
  • The Tigers are conceding fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (80.7).
  • Pacific knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.0). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.3%) than on the road (32.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Northern Arizona W 91-51 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/22/2023 Fresno State W 77-57 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/30/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 92-42 War Memorial Gymnasium
1/4/2024 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center
1/11/2024 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/13/2024 Portland - War Memorial Gymnasium

Pacific Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Stanislaus State W 68-46 Alex G. Spanos Center
12/20/2023 @ CSU Fullerton L 67-56 Titan Gym
12/30/2023 Cal Maritime W 80-66 Alex G. Spanos Center
1/4/2024 San Francisco - Alex G. Spanos Center
1/6/2024 @ Portland - Chiles Center
1/11/2024 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.