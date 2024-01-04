The San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

San Francisco vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV: WCC Network

San Francisco Stats Insights

The Dons are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.

San Francisco has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Dons are the 257th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 362nd.

The 77.2 points per game the Dons score are only 3.4 more points than the Tigers allow (73.8).

San Francisco has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Pacific Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Dons have averaged.

Pacific has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.9% from the field.

The Dons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 358th.

The Tigers put up 5.6 more points per game (64.9) than the Dons give up (59.3).

When Pacific gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 5-3.

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

San Francisco scored 78.5 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 74.5 points per contest.

The Dons allowed 69.6 points per game last year at home, which was 9.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.7).

At home, San Francisco drained 1.4 more treys per game (10.4) than in road games (9.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in away games (32.0%).

Pacific Home & Away Comparison

At home, Pacific scores 69.3 points per game. Away, it averages 58.2.

The Tigers are conceding fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (80.7).

Pacific knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.0). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.3%) than on the road (32.3%).

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Northern Arizona W 91-51 War Memorial Gymnasium 12/22/2023 Fresno State W 77-57 War Memorial Gymnasium 12/30/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 92-42 War Memorial Gymnasium 1/4/2024 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center 1/11/2024 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion 1/13/2024 Portland - War Memorial Gymnasium

Pacific Upcoming Schedule