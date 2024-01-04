How to Watch San Francisco vs. Pacific on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.
San Francisco vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV: WCC Network
San Francisco Stats Insights
- The Dons are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- San Francisco has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Dons are the 257th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 362nd.
- The 77.2 points per game the Dons score are only 3.4 more points than the Tigers allow (73.8).
- San Francisco has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.
Pacific Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Dons have averaged.
- Pacific has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.9% from the field.
- The Dons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 358th.
- The Tigers put up 5.6 more points per game (64.9) than the Dons give up (59.3).
- When Pacific gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 5-3.
San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- San Francisco scored 78.5 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 74.5 points per contest.
- The Dons allowed 69.6 points per game last year at home, which was 9.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.7).
- At home, San Francisco drained 1.4 more treys per game (10.4) than in road games (9.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in away games (32.0%).
Pacific Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Pacific scores 69.3 points per game. Away, it averages 58.2.
- The Tigers are conceding fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (80.7).
- Pacific knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.0). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.3%) than on the road (32.3%).
San Francisco Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 91-51
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/22/2023
|Fresno State
|W 77-57
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 92-42
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|1/11/2024
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|Portland
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
Pacific Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Stanislaus State
|W 68-46
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/20/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|L 67-56
|Titan Gym
|12/30/2023
|Cal Maritime
|W 80-66
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|1/4/2024
|San Francisco
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Portland
|-
|Chiles Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
