The San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alex G. Spanos Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the San Francisco vs. Pacific matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

San Francisco vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California How to Watch on TV: WCC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Francisco vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Pacific Moneyline BetMGM San Francisco (-19.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Francisco (-19.5) 136.5 -3500 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Pacific Betting Trends

San Francisco has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of five out of the Dons' 14 games this season have hit the over.

Pacific has covered just twice in 13 matchups with a spread this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 13 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.