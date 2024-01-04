San Francisco vs. Pacific January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WCC slate includes the San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) playing the Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.
San Francisco vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: San Francisco (-19.5)
- Total: 136.5
- TV: WCC Network
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Malik Thomas: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Pacific Players to Watch
- Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Denson: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 7.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
San Francisco vs. Pacific Stat Comparison
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|129th
|77.2
|Points Scored
|64.9
|346th
|7th
|59.3
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|251st
|257th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|28.7
|362nd
|114th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|358th
|76th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.9
|241st
|56th
|16.1
|Assists
|14.3
|124th
|255th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|13.3
|302nd
