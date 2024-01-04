Thursday's WCC slate includes the San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) playing the Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

San Francisco vs. Pacific Game Information

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Marcus Williams: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Malik Thomas: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Denson: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Lesown Hallums: 7.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

San Francisco vs. Pacific Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 129th 77.2 Points Scored 64.9 346th 7th 59.3 Points Allowed 73.8 251st 257th 34.7 Rebounds 28.7 362nd 114th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 5.7 358th 76th 8.7 3pt Made 6.9 241st 56th 16.1 Assists 14.3 124th 255th 12.5 Turnovers 13.3 302nd

