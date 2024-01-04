Thursday's WCC slate includes the San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) playing the Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

San Francisco vs. Pacific Game Information

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Marcus Williams: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Malik Thomas: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

  • Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Denson: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lesown Hallums: 7.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

San Francisco vs. Pacific Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank
129th 77.2 Points Scored 64.9 346th
7th 59.3 Points Allowed 73.8 251st
257th 34.7 Rebounds 28.7 362nd
114th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 5.7 358th
76th 8.7 3pt Made 6.9 241st
56th 16.1 Assists 14.3 124th
255th 12.5 Turnovers 13.3 302nd

