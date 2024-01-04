The San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) are big, 19.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Pacific Tigers (6-9, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

San Francisco vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: WCC Network

WCC Network Where: Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Francisco -19.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Francisco vs Pacific Betting Records & Stats

The Dons have gone 10-3-0 ATS this season.

Pacific is just 2-11-0 against the spread this year.

Pacific (2-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 76.9% of the time, 61.5% less often than San Francisco (10-3-0) this year.

San Francisco vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Francisco 2 15.4% 77.2 142.1 59.3 133.1 139.1 Pacific 7 53.8% 64.9 142.1 73.8 133.1 144.5

Additional San Francisco vs Pacific Insights & Trends

The 77.2 points per game the Dons score are only 3.4 more points than the Tigers give up (73.8).

San Francisco has a 6-1 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

The Tigers score an average of 64.9 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 59.3 the Dons allow to opponents.

Pacific has put together a 1-6 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record in games it scores more than 59.3 points.

San Francisco vs. Pacific Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Francisco 10-3-0 2-1 4-9-0 Pacific 2-11-0 0-0 3-10-0

San Francisco vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Francisco Pacific 11-5 Home Record 7-10 5-6 Away Record 7-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

