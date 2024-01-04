Should you bet on Scott Mayfield to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Mayfield stats and insights

Mayfield is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Mayfield has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 103 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Mayfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:43 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 3-1 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:10 Home L 1-0 SO

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

