Will Scott Mayfield Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on January 4?
Should you bet on Scott Mayfield to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mayfield stats and insights
- Mayfield is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
- Mayfield has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 103 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mayfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|23:43
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.