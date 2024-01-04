Thursday's game that pits the Seattle U Redhawks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) versus the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-7, 2-0 WAC) at Redhawk Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of Seattle U, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 78, Utah Tech 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Seattle U vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle U (-11.9)

Seattle U (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Seattle U is 7-5-0 against the spread, while Utah Tech's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. The Redhawks have hit the over in five games, while Trailblazers games have gone over six times. Seattle U is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests, while Utah Tech has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks' +130 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.8 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per contest (70th in college basketball).

Seattle U grabs 36.8 rebounds per game (170th in college basketball) while allowing 31.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.1 boards per game.

Seattle U knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (5.8). It is shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc (189th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.9%.

The Redhawks average 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (144th in college basketball), and allow 84.0 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

Seattle U and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Redhawks commit 12.7 per game (264th in college basketball) and force 13.0 (112th in college basketball play).

Utah Tech Performance Insights

The Trailblazers have a -65 scoring differential, falling short by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game, 269th in college basketball, and are allowing 76.4 per contest to rank 298th in college basketball.

The 35.1 rebounds per game Utah Tech accumulates rank 244th in the country, 2.3 fewer than the 37.4 its opponents record.

Utah Tech knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 37.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.8%.

Utah Tech has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.6 per game (344th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (91st in college basketball).

