The Seattle U Redhawks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) are welcoming in the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-7, 2-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at Redhawk Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U Stats Insights

This season, the Redhawks have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have hit.

Seattle U is 6-2 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Trailblazers are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Redhawks sit at 165th.

The Redhawks average 75.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 76.4 the Trailblazers give up.

Seattle U is 4-1 when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Utah Tech Stats Insights

The Trailblazers have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Redhawks have averaged.

This season, Utah Tech has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Trailblazers are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 212th.

The Trailblazers put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.8 the Redhawks give up to opponents.

Utah Tech has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Seattle U is averaging 15.6 more points per game (80.6) than it is in road games (65.0).

The Redhawks are ceding 66.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.7 more points than they're allowing on the road (65.3).

Seattle U is sinking 7.3 treys per game, which is 0.5 fewer than it is averaging in road games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.6% at home and 31.3% when playing on the road.

Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home, Utah Tech scores 71.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 70.3.

At home, the Trailblazers concede 71.8 points per game. On the road, they give up 79.6.

Beyond the arc, Utah Tech drains fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.0), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (39.0%) as well.

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Washington L 100-99 Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 Louisiana Tech W 79-73 Redhawk Center 12/30/2023 @ UTEP W 73-61 Don Haskins Center 1/4/2024 Utah Tech - Redhawk Center 1/6/2024 Cal Baptist - Redhawk Center 1/11/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule