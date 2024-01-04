The Seattle U Redhawks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) are welcoming in the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-7, 2-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at Redhawk Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U Stats Insights

  • This season, the Redhawks have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have hit.
  • Seattle U is 6-2 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Trailblazers are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Redhawks sit at 165th.
  • The Redhawks average 75.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 76.4 the Trailblazers give up.
  • Seattle U is 4-1 when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Utah Tech Stats Insights

  • The Trailblazers have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Redhawks have averaged.
  • This season, Utah Tech has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Trailblazers are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 212th.
  • The Trailblazers put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.8 the Redhawks give up to opponents.
  • Utah Tech has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Seattle U is averaging 15.6 more points per game (80.6) than it is in road games (65.0).
  • The Redhawks are ceding 66.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.7 more points than they're allowing on the road (65.3).
  • Seattle U is sinking 7.3 treys per game, which is 0.5 fewer than it is averaging in road games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.6% at home and 31.3% when playing on the road.

Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Utah Tech scores 71.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 70.3.
  • At home, the Trailblazers concede 71.8 points per game. On the road, they give up 79.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Utah Tech drains fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.0), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (39.0%) as well.

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Washington L 100-99 Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 Louisiana Tech W 79-73 Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ UTEP W 73-61 Don Haskins Center
1/4/2024 Utah Tech - Redhawk Center
1/6/2024 Cal Baptist - Redhawk Center
1/11/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 North Dakota L 79-62 Burns Arena
12/21/2023 @ Colorado L 98-71 CU Events Center
12/30/2023 Florida International W 96-92 Burns Arena
1/4/2024 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
1/6/2024 Grand Canyon - Burns Arena
1/11/2024 SFA - Burns Arena

