How to Watch Seattle U vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) are welcoming in the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-7, 2-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at Redhawk Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Seattle U Stats Insights
- This season, the Redhawks have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have hit.
- Seattle U is 6-2 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Trailblazers are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Redhawks sit at 165th.
- The Redhawks average 75.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 76.4 the Trailblazers give up.
- Seattle U is 4-1 when scoring more than 76.4 points.
Utah Tech Stats Insights
- The Trailblazers have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Redhawks have averaged.
- This season, Utah Tech has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Trailblazers are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 212th.
- The Trailblazers put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.8 the Redhawks give up to opponents.
- Utah Tech has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.
Seattle U Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Seattle U is averaging 15.6 more points per game (80.6) than it is in road games (65.0).
- The Redhawks are ceding 66.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.7 more points than they're allowing on the road (65.3).
- Seattle U is sinking 7.3 treys per game, which is 0.5 fewer than it is averaging in road games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.6% at home and 31.3% when playing on the road.
Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Utah Tech scores 71.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 70.3.
- At home, the Trailblazers concede 71.8 points per game. On the road, they give up 79.6.
- Beyond the arc, Utah Tech drains fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.0), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (39.0%) as well.
Seattle U Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Washington
|L 100-99
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 79-73
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UTEP
|W 73-61
|Don Haskins Center
|1/4/2024
|Utah Tech
|-
|Redhawk Center
|1/6/2024
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Redhawk Center
|1/11/2024
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Dakota
|L 79-62
|Burns Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 98-71
|CU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Florida International
|W 96-92
|Burns Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|1/6/2024
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Burns Arena
|1/11/2024
|SFA
|-
|Burns Arena
