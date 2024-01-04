Thursday's WAC schedule will see the Seattle U Redhawks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) square off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-7, 2-0 WAC) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Seattle U vs. Utah Tech matchup.

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle U Moneyline Utah Tech Moneyline BetMGM Seattle U (-11.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Seattle U (-10.5) 142.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends

Seattle U has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Redhawks' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Utah Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Trailblazers games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

