Seattle U vs. Utah Tech January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 2-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Cameron Tyson: 19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kobe Williamson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Paris Dawson: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
- Tanner Christensen: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Beon Riley: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noa Gonsalves: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylen Searles: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aric Demings: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Tech Rank
|158th
|76.0
|Points Scored
|69.3
|293rd
|73rd
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|279th
|198th
|36.3
|Rebounds
|33.2
|312th
|195th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|306th
|200th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|246th
|159th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.4
|258th
|249th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|13.8
|318th
