The Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 2-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Seattle U Players to Watch

Cameron Tyson: 19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Schumacher: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Williamson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Paris Dawson: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Tanner Christensen: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Beon Riley: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Noa Gonsalves: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylen Searles: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Aric Demings: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 158th 76.0 Points Scored 69.3 293rd 73rd 66.2 Points Allowed 75.1 279th 198th 36.3 Rebounds 33.2 312th 195th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.3 306th 200th 7.3 3pt Made 6.8 246th 159th 13.9 Assists 12.4 258th 249th 12.6 Turnovers 13.8 318th

