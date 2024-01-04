The Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 2-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Seattle U Players to Watch

  • Cameron Tyson: 19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Schumacher: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kobe Williamson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Paris Dawson: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

  • Tanner Christensen: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Beon Riley: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noa Gonsalves: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaylen Searles: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aric Demings: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank
158th 76.0 Points Scored 69.3 293rd
73rd 66.2 Points Allowed 75.1 279th
198th 36.3 Rebounds 33.2 312th
195th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.3 306th
200th 7.3 3pt Made 6.8 246th
159th 13.9 Assists 12.4 258th
249th 12.6 Turnovers 13.8 318th

