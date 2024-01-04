WAC foes square off when the Seattle U Redhawks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) host the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-7, 2-0 WAC) at Redhawk Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Redhawks are 11.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is 142.5 in the matchup.

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Seattle, Washington

Venue: Redhawk Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seattle U -11.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs Utah Tech Betting Records & Stats

The Redhawks are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, Utah Tech has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

Utah Tech (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 8.3% less often than Seattle U (7-5-0) this season.

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seattle U 5 41.7% 75.8 147.2 65.8 142.2 140.2 Utah Tech 7 58.3% 71.4 147.2 76.4 142.2 144.3

Additional Seattle U vs Utah Tech Insights & Trends

The Redhawks record 75.8 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 76.4 the Trailblazers give up.

When Seattle U scores more than 76.4 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Trailblazers' 71.4 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 65.8 the Redhawks allow.

Utah Tech has put together a 5-3 ATS record and a 5-4 overall record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seattle U 7-5-0 1-3 5-7-0 Utah Tech 6-6-0 1-2 6-6-0

Seattle U vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits

Seattle U Utah Tech 7-2 Home Record 2-2 1-3 Away Record 3-5 4-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 65.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.3 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

