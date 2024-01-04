Should you bet on Sebastian Aho to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

In one of 28 games this season, Aho scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Aho averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 103 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:07 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:07 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:47 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:51 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 1:28 Away W 5-3

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

