Should you bet on Simon Holmstrom to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holmstrom stats and insights

  • Holmstrom has scored in 11 of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).
  • Holmstrom has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 30.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 103 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1
12/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:55 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:31 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:54 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 12:15 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.