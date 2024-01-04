Will Simon Holmstrom Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on January 4?
Should you bet on Simon Holmstrom to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Holmstrom stats and insights
- Holmstrom has scored in 11 of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).
- Holmstrom has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 30.6% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 103 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Holmstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|12:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:54
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 4-3
Islanders vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
