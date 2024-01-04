Should you bet on Tage Thompson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

  • In nine of 28 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in two games (seven shots).
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
  • He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 5-1
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:57 Home W 3-2 OT
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 15:20 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:22 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:42 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 3-2 SO

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

