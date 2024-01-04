Should you bet on Tage Thompson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

In nine of 28 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in two games (seven shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:57 Home W 3-2 OT 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 15:20 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:22 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:42 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 3-2 SO

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

