Will Tage Thompson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 4?
Should you bet on Tage Thompson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Thompson stats and insights
- In nine of 28 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in two games (seven shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Thompson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|15:20
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
Sabres vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
