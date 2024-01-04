In the upcoming matchup versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Tomas Hertl to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

Hertl has scored in nine of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play he has five goals, plus four assists.

Hertl averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:25 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:18 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:35 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:40 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:40 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

