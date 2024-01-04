The San Jose Sharks, Tomas Hertl included, will meet the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Hertl are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tomas Hertl vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus rating of -21, while averaging 20:21 on the ice per game.

Hertl has a goal in nine games this year out of 37 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Hertl has a point in 19 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points eight times.

Hertl has an assist in 11 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hertl's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hertl Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +32 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 37 Games 4 28 Points 3 13 Goals 1 15 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.