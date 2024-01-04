Thursday's game at OceanFirst Bank Center has the Monmouth Hawks (7-6, 0-0 CAA) going head to head against the Towson Tigers (7-6, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 win for Monmouth, so expect a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Monmouth projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Towson. The total is listed at 130.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Towson vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

OceanFirst Bank Center Line: Towson -2.5

Towson -2.5 Point Total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (To Win): Towson -140, Monmouth +120

Towson vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 70, Towson 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Towson vs. Monmouth

Pick ATS: Monmouth (+2.5)



Monmouth (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Towson is 6-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Monmouth's 10-3-0 ATS record. The Tigers have hit the over in four games, while Hawks games have gone over six times. The two teams score an average of 139.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's total. Towson is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests, while Monmouth has gone 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Towson Performance Insights

The Tigers average 67.8 points per game (319th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (59th in college basketball). They have a +30 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The 41.2 rebounds per game Towson averages rank 27th in college basketball, and are 11.7 more than the 29.5 its opponents record per contest.

Towson makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 31.0% from deep while its opponents hit 33.7% from long range.

The Tigers' 90.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 279th in college basketball, and the 87.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 114th in college basketball.

Towson has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (221st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.8 (287th in college basketball).

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks have a -29 scoring differential, falling short by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game, 269th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.6 per contest to rank 242nd in college basketball.

The 34.0 rebounds per game Monmouth accumulates rank 293rd in college basketball, 2.2 fewer than the 36.2 its opponents pull down.

Monmouth makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8. It shoots 39.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.3%.

Monmouth has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.5 per game (156th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (134th in college basketball).

