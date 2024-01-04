The Monmouth Hawks (7-6, 0-0 CAA) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Towson Tigers (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Towson vs. Monmouth matchup in this article.

Towson vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Towson vs. Monmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Towson Moneyline Monmouth Moneyline FanDuel Towson (-2.5) 130.5 -124 +102

Towson vs. Monmouth Betting Trends

Towson is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Tigers' 13 games have hit the over.

Monmouth has compiled a 10-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of six Hawks games this season have hit the over.

