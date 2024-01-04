The Monmouth Hawks (7-6, 0-0 CAA) host the Towson Tigers (7-6, 0-0 CAA) after winning six home games in a row. The Tigers are favored by only 1 point in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The point total is set at 130.5 for the matchup.

Towson vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Towson -1 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Towson vs Monmouth Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers are 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Monmouth is 10-3-0 ATS this season.

Monmouth (10-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.2% of the time, 30.7% more often than Towson (6-7-0) this year.

Towson vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Towson 6 46.2% 67.8 139.2 65.5 139.1 133.5 Monmouth 11 84.6% 71.4 139.2 73.6 139.1 144.7

Additional Towson vs Monmouth Insights & Trends

The Tigers record 67.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 73.6 the Hawks give up.

When Towson scores more than 73.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Hawks average 5.9 more points per game (71.4) than the Tigers give up to opponents (65.5).

Monmouth is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Towson vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Towson 6-7-0 4-3 4-9-0 Monmouth 10-3-0 6-2 6-6-1

Towson vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Towson Monmouth 10-2 Home Record 3-10 8-7 Away Record 3-15 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-12-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.0 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

